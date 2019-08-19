Fields Starts At QB, OSU Captains Named
Ohio State NCAA college football quarterback Justin Fields drops back to pass during practice in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Buckeyes 1st year head coach Ryan Day made it official today, announcing that Justin Fields, the sophomore transfer from Georgia, will be Ohio State’s starting quarterback for the 2019 season opener on August 31st at home versus Florida Atlantic.
Fields won the job over Gunnar Hoak and Chris Chugunov.
Day also announced the team’s seven captains for the 2019 season:
DE- Chase Young
WR- K.J. Hill
DB- Jordan Fuller
DL- Jonathon Cooper
RB- J.K. Dobbins
WR- C.J. Saunders
LB- Tuf Borland
