Fields Starts At QB, OSU Captains Named

Kenny Roda
Aug 19, 2019 @ 12:31pm
Ohio State NCAA college football quarterback Justin Fields drops back to pass during practice in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Buckeyes 1st year head coach Ryan Day made it official today, announcing that Justin Fields, the sophomore transfer from Georgia, will be Ohio State’s starting quarterback for the 2019 season opener on August 31st at home versus Florida Atlantic.

Fields won the job over Gunnar Hoak and Chris Chugunov.

 

Day also announced the team’s seven captains for the 2019 season:

DE- Chase Young

WR- K.J. Hill

DB- Jordan Fuller

DL- Jonathon Cooper

RB- J.K. Dobbins

WR- C.J. Saunders

LB- Tuf Borland

All Buckeyes games can be heard on News-Talk 1480 WHBC.

