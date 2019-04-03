Fifth Dimension To Perform in Canton

Original member, Florence LaRue is still with the iconic group. She spoke with WHBC’s Gary Rivers Tuesday morning about her career and the direction of the group today.

You may recall, the Fifth Dimension burst onto the music scene with the smash hit, “Up, Up and Away” in 1967. Since then, they’ve had 5 number 1 songs, 14 gold records and won six Grammy awards. In the process, they’ve made over 25 million in sales.

The 5th Dimension takes the stage at The Canton Palace Theatre on Monday, April 29th, 2019 at 7pm.

Tickets are $35., $45., and $65. and available by calling 330-454-8172 or ordering tickets online at: http://www.cantonpalacetheatre.org.

In 2015, The 5th Dimension celebrated 50 years of entertainment. Original member Florence LaRue and company continue to perform.