Fight at McKinley – Arrests Made

A big fight in the Mckinley High School parking lot has led to the arrest of one adult and 7 juveniles and the additional of several police officers at the school for the rest of the week. Officers went to the school on Wednesday and found the group — they took off into the neighborhoods around the school when police arrived. They were arrested shortly after at Abbott Place and Broad Avenue NW. They were charged with Disorderly Conduct, including 18-year old Nyron Driggs. Officers say they have no credible threat of any additional acts of violence, however, they are prepared to respond and investigate any further threats.