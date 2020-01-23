Fight over Nuclear Bailout Bill Comes to End
WHBC News
COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Its officially over. The fight against a bailout for Ohio’s nuclear plants has come to an end. Those against the bailout wanted to let the voters decide if it should happen or not. However, the group “Ohioans against corporate bailouts” says they simply don’t have enough money to keep the fight going in the court room. The bailout is worth about $1 billion. An extra 85 cent monthly charge on your electric bill is what will pay that