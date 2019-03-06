Final Cruze Rolling Off The Line In Lordstown

(ONN) – Workers are putting the finishing touches on the final car produced at the Lordstown General Motors plant.

“This last Chevy Cruze moving through the plant…it’s very emotional,” said local union president Dave Green.

He says it’s very emotional every time it stops along the line.

“It went through the body shop, and then paint…it’s just gut-wrenching for our members.”

That car is expected to roll off the production line sometime on Wednesday.

Then employees will clock out for the last time as the plant shuts down.