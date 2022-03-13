FINAL DAILY REPORT: 317 New Cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Department of Health has issued its final daily coronavirus report as of Sunday.
Case, hospitalization and other numbers will now be released once a week, on Thursdays.
The department says other states are doing the same as the case figures drop.
Sunday’s report had 317 new cases, the lowest figure since mid=July.
Stark County had five new cases each day, Saturday and Sunday.
Here is your final daily report.
Sun March 13
Ohio: 2,663,835 total cases (+317)
Stark: 79,544 total cases (+5)
Sat March 12
Ohio: 2,663,518 total cases (+499)
Stark: 79,539 total cases (+5)
Fri March 11
Ohio: 2,663,019 total cases (+594), 37,410 deaths (+198)
Stark: 79,534 total cases (+14), 1676 deaths (+4)