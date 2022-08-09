Final Day to Sign Up Canton Kids Grades K-2 for Safety Village Event

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s still a lot of room for more kindergarten, 1st grade and 2nd grade Canton City school kids in the Canton police and Stark County Prosecutor’s Office “Safety Village” program.

But the deadline to register is Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Despite information showing an earlier end to registration, it has been exteded to 5 p.m. August 9.

The event is at the Edward “Peel” Coleman Community Center on Sherrick Road SE Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

the kids will learn about the use of 911, fire safety, and stranger danger.

You can register your child by creating an account at the Canton Parks and Rec website.