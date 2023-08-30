Final Defendant in Carrollton Schools Case Gets Probation
August 30, 2023 8:27AM EDT
CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The final defendant in the scheme to rip off the Carrollton Exempted Village Schools will not do any jail time.
65-year-old Gus Nickolas of Canton will serve three years probation on a theft conviction.
He pleaded guilty last week.
A number of other charges were dropped.
The extent of involvement by Nickolas in the sale of air purifiers from a shell company to the district using pandemic funding has not been revealed.
Former Superintendent David Quattrochi and former board member Michael Pozderac got 30 days jail time each.
They also made restitution.