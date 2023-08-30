Final Defendant in Carrollton Schools Case Gets Probation

Left to right, suspended Carrollton teacher Mary Jackie Pozderac, school board member Michael Pozderac, and former superintendent David Quattrochi make an initial court appearance on theft in office charges in January of 2023.(Courtesy JordanMillerNews)

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The final defendant in the scheme to rip off the Carrollton Exempted Village Schools will not do any jail time.

65-year-old Gus Nickolas of Canton will serve three years probation on a theft conviction.

He pleaded guilty last week.

A number of other charges were dropped.

The extent of involvement by Nickolas in the sale of air purifiers from a shell company to the district using pandemic funding has not been revealed.

Former Superintendent David Quattrochi and former board member Michael Pozderac got 30 days jail time each.

They also made restitution.