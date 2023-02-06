Final Defendant in Torture/Murder Crimes Sentenced

Bonnie Metz (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The last of six defendants in that torture and murder case that’s been making it’s way through Stark County Common Pleas Court was sentenced to probation on Friday.

29-year-old Bonnie Metz pleaded guilty to kidnapping and other charges as part of one of the torture episodes from last May, according to court records.

But she was not part of the murder of 32-year-old Joseph Pomeroy.

Metz was sentenced to six months in jail, but was credited with time served above and beyond that.

She must undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment at the Stark Regional Community Correction Center.

Earlier, principal player 44-year-old Jeremy Morlock was sentenced to 43 years to life on a murder conviction.