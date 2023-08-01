News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Final in Series: High Water Leads to Changes

By Jim Michaels
August 1, 2023 8:23AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Our final look back at the devastating Flood of ’03 in Stark County, which led to changes that will hopefully keep the next 100-year rainfall at bay.

That includes additional gauges in Nimishillen Creek and its three branches, designed to provide more timely info to the National Weather Service for Flood Warnings.

There’s also a new detention basin along Mount Pleasant NW designed to slow down the water flow in the Zimber Ditch.

Miraculously, there were no fatalities in Stark County.

