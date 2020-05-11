Find out what the Belden Village Mall is Doing to Keep People Safe Once Reopened
WHBC News
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After being closed for over a month, the Belden Village Mall will reopen its doors on Tuesday, May 12 at 11 AM. While retail is now allowed to resume business in Ohio, the state has set forth a strict set of social distancing guidelines that must be followed.
Our Noah Hiles spoke with the mall’s general manager Michael Walsh about what is being done to help keep shoppers safe when the return to the large retail facility.
Topic 1: What measures are being taken to enforce social distancing?
NH: Have any additions been made to the stores (clear shields at registers) or in the common areas of the facility (more hand washing areas?)
Walsh: Each store is encouraged to follow their own corporate guidance and safety precautions. Throughout this time and moving forward, we continue to follow local, state and federal guidelines including ongoing and thorough cleanings of all public spaces such as high-traffic/high-touch areas like mall entrances, food court tables, chairs and counters, restrooms, trash cans, drinking fountains and more.
NH: Has extra cleaning staff been added?
Walsh: We continue to adhere to CDC guidelines and have a cleaning rotation that includes frequent and thorough wipe downs of all public spaces, high-traffic/high-touch areas like mall entrances, food court tables, chairs and counters, restrooms, trash cans, drinking fountains and more.
NH: How will the mask wearing requirements for retail employees be enforced?
Walsh: Belden Village’s mall teams will be onsite in PPE and will have their temperature taken through the day. Each store is encouraged to follow their own corporate guidance and safety precautions.
NH: Are stores required to take employees temperatures or provide proof of wellness checks?
Walsh: Each store is encouraged to follow their own corporate guidance and safety precautions.
Topic 2: Personal Protective Equipment
NH: Who is responsible for supplying the stores and their employees with masks, gloves, sanitizer, soap, etc?
Walsh: Each store is encouraged to follow their own corporate guidance and safety precautions.
NH: Do any stores plan on enforcing customers to wear masks if they wish to enter?
Walsh: I have not been told one way or another to date.
Topic 3: Capacity Limitations
NH: The state’s retail guidelines say all buildings must have less than 50% fire code capacity. How does the mall plan to enforce that in not only the individual stores but the building as a whole?
Walsh: We have taken measures to ensure mall guests are maintaining a safe distance from one another. These include floor and door decals reminding guests of safe social distancing, furniture in any common seating areas have been appropriately distanced or removed. Our tenants are controlling the number of customers in their store, as mandated by the Governor of Ohio.
NH: How do you enforce capacity at stores like Macy, JC Penney, etc that have multiple entrances through both the inside and outside of the building?
Walsh: As mandated, each store is asked to monitor the number of customers in their store.
NH: Will all stores be open?
Walsh: I do not have a list of stores that will be reopening May 12th, but the expectation is that they will reopen. Feel free to contact each store directly.