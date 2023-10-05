Fines, Points Now for Distracted Driving in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thursday, the six-month-long “warning” period for Ohio’s Distracted Driving Law is over.

Now offenders can be cited.

A first offense for using an electronic device while driving is a $150 fine and two points on your license.

And for offenses after that, the penalties go up.

Lt Nathan Dennis with the State Highway Patrol says you can avoid the penalties on a first offense by taking an online distracted driving course.

Drivers are permitted to hold the phone to their ear or speak to a caller through the car’s Bluetooth setup.

But swiping a screen is a definite violation

The patrol has issued 1300 warnings for the new law since it took effect in April.

They believe that has contributed to a reduction in “texting and driving”.