Fire at SMHA Facility in Waynesburg Sends 2 to Hospital, 23 Displaced

WAYNESBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Extensive fire and smoke damage at an SMHA living facility in the village of Waynesburg early Tuesday morning.

Only two residents needed to be treated for smoke inhalation.

That fire at Indian Run Manor on Mottice Drive SE just off Route 43.

The Mohawk Valley Joint Fire District called in a second alarm, bringing a total of 59 firefighters from ten departments.

Also responding was the IMat critical incident team.

Mohawk Valley Chief Jim Marraccini says when he arrived, 10 to 12 residents had gotten themselves out, some in wheelchairs and walkers.

They knocked down the fire and got remaining residents outside in 21 minutes after arrival at 3:30 Tuesday morning, according to the chief.

The American Red Cross and SMHA are moving residents to a facility in Canton, since the building cannot be occupied.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating.

A firefighter was also injured and treated on scene.