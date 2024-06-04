Fire Chief Ticketed in Grinding Canton Crash

EAST SPARTA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The chief of the East Sparta Fire Department has been cited by the state patrol.

It’s for that in that grinding collision involving a fire truck and a semi on Faircrest Street SW in Canton, at the end of the ramp from I-77 South last month.

The Repository says 60-year-old Arnold Adams got the ticket for going through the red light.

Though he says the truck driver pulled out in front of him with his overhead lights on.

No one was injured from that crash back on May 4.