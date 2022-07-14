News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
The Markley, van Camp & Robbins Show
12:00pm - 3:00pm

Fire-Damaged Navarre Eatery Plans to Reopen

By Jim Michaels
July 14, 2022 6:39AM EDT
Share

NAVARRE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A popular Navarre eatery destroyed by fire two weeks ago is coming back.

The owners of the Main Street Deli say they will rebuild after the interior of the restaurant was heavily damaged on June 30.

They say reconstruction will take six months, and that gift cards will be accepted after they reopen.

They estimate a six-month time frame for reconstruction.

They reportedly hope to keep the wholesale end of their business going at another location.

Popular Posts

1

Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
2

Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
3

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
4

Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
5

Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire