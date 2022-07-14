Fire-Damaged Navarre Eatery Plans to Reopen

NAVARRE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A popular Navarre eatery destroyed by fire two weeks ago is coming back.

The owners of the Main Street Deli say they will rebuild after the interior of the restaurant was heavily damaged on June 30.

They say reconstruction will take six months, and that gift cards will be accepted after they reopen.

They reportedly hope to keep the wholesale end of their business going at another location.