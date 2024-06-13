Fire Damages Unit in Jackson Apartment Building

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Damage is estimated at $50,000 after an early morning fire at a two-story apartment building in Jackson Township on Wednesday.

An occupant of one of the apartments was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Injuries are not life threatening.

The Jackson Township Fire Department got the call around 4:15 a.m., with flames coming out of a second floor window.

They quickly knocked the flames down, with damage confined to one unit in the building.

They got help from the Massillon and Perry Township fire departments.

That apartment building in a complex off Stuhldreher Street near Wales Avenue NW.

No cause yet for the fire.