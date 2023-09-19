Fire Departments Warn About Fire Risk from Lithium-Ion Batteries

WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Fire departments across the state are sending out warnings about lithium-ion batteries.

That, with cleanup at a southwest Ohio school building continuing two weeks after a battery caused a fire there.

Fire Chief Rick Prinz in the Cincinnati area says you shouldn’t leave home with a lithium-ion battery charging.

And don’t go to bed with the charger plugged in.

That fire on Labor Day at Hopewell Junior High in Butler County, Ohio.

The kids are still learning offsite.

Those lithium-ion batteries can power anything from a power drill to a leaf blower can also be hazardous to your health.