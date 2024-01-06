Fire Displaces 12+ Residents of NW Canton Apartment Complex

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Everyone is OK after a fire that damaged two apartment buildings in Canton on Friday.

The Canton Fire Department says they arrived at Case Mansion Flats on 17th Street NW near Market Avenue to flames shooting from a third-floor unit roof.

The fire spread to a second nearby building, but firefighters quickly knocked it down.

There’s extensive fire, smoke and water damage to both buildings however.

Firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to two other buildings.

The American Red Cross is assisting at least 12 residents who were displaced by the fire.

No injuries, no cause and no damage estimate just yet.