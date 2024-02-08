Fire Heavily Damages NE Canton Business

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A fire in Canton heavily damages one of two businesses inside a commercial building on 13th Street off Mahoning Road NE early Thursday morning.

The city’s Fire Prevention Bureau is looking for the cause.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

The Canton Fire Department believes they have they have saved one side of the building.

A neighbor saw flames shooting out of the roof at about 4:15 Thursday morning.

Firefighters were leaving the scene at 7:45.

No firefighter injuries are reported.