      Weather Alert

Fire, Hydrochloric Acid Spill at Dover Chemical, Forcing I-77 Closure

Jim Michaels
Jun 11, 2021 @ 6:45am

DOVER, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – A fire and hydrochloric acid spill at Dover Chemical resulted in the closing of I-77 for nearly two-and-a-half hours early Friday morning.

The Dover Fire Department says they responded to the fire in a 25-by-25 storage building just before midnight.

The building and scrubber equipment inside were destroyed.

The rapid shutdown of the plant led to a hydrochloric acid leak which sent a plume over the nearby interstate.

As a precaution, the road was closed from Strasburg to Newcomerstown.

Residents within a mile of the Davis Road plant were also advised to shelter in place.

No injuries.

The state EPA, fire department and Dover Chemical are investigating.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Local Family Buys Wilkshire Golf for Personal, Economic Reasons
New plans for the old Hoover factory in North Canton
Marshal Service Task Force Names Canton Man 'Fugitive of Week'
School Leaders: Video was Key Evidence in Firing Decision
Connect With Us Listen To Us On