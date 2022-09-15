Fire Marshal: When Do You Have Enough Smoke Detectors?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a good question to ask after a recent house fire on 14th Street NW in Canton.

How many smoke detectors should you have in your home?

Probably more than you have right now, according to State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon.

He has them in all bedrooms and hallways and on every level of the house.

He also recommends carbon monoxide detectors near any gas appliance.

We’re coming up on the prime time of the year for house fires and carbon monoxide poisonings.