Fire Prevention Week Targets Kitchen Cooking

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – This is Fire Prevention Week.

The theme this year is “cooking safety starts with you”.

And in Ohio as well as across the U.S., most house fires involve the kitchen.

Statistics show cooking accounts for 49-percent of all house fires in the U.S.

And often it’s unattended cooking.

The state’s Fire Prevention Bureau Chief Anita Metheny says stay in the kitchen, and keep combustibles away from the stove.

Metheny says a lot of kids suffer burn injuries in the kitchen, so create a three-foot area around the stove to keep them safe.

Here are more tips from the office of the State Fire Marshal:

• Watch what you heat: Always keep a close eye on what you are cooking. Set a timer to remind you that you are cooking, and never leave the kitchen unattended while appliances are in use.

• Turn pot handles toward the back of the stove: Prevent accidents by keeping pot handles out of reach and away from the edge of the stove. Always have a lid nearby when cooking, so you can quickly smother a small grease fire by sliding the lid over the pan and turning off the burner.

• Establish a kid- and pet-free zone: Maintain a clear zone of at least 3 feet around the stove or grill and anywhere else hot food or drink is prepared or carried. This simple step can prevent accidents and ensure the safety of your family members and pets.

