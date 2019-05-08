Firefighters Battle Canton House Fire
By Matt Demczyk
|
May 8, 2019 @ 7:53 PM
Matt Demczyk (WHBC)

(WHBC) – Canton firefighters battled a house fire in the 1400 block of Oxford Avenue NW early Wednesday night.

The fire, at a house across from the old John Lehman High School, was sending black smoke high into the sky when firefighters arrived on the scene around 6:15 p.m.

Neighbors told WHBC News on the scene that the house had been abandoned for a while.

No word on a cause or any injuries.

 

 

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Motorcyclist Killed In Crash With Buggy GM Selling Lordstown Plant To Truck Company Students Get Sick Eating Candy Brought To School Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Phone Scam UPDATE – Highway Reopens After Gas Line Fixed Trial Starts for Former Jackson Doctor