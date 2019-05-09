Firefighters Injured Battling Canton House Fire

(WHBC) – Firefighters battled a house fire in the 1400 block of Oxford Avenue NW early Wednesday night.

The fire, at a house across from the old John Lehman High School, was sending black smoke high into the sky when firefighters arrived on the scene around 6:15 p.m.

Neighbors, who gathered in the high school parking lot to watch, told WHBC News on the scene that the house had been abandoned for a while.

The fire department says four firefighters suffered minor injuries battling the blaze.

One firefighter had to be taken to a hospital for treatment.

No word on the cause of the fire, but it is being considered suspicious.