Firefighters Respond To Apartment Fire
By Matt Demczyk
|
Dec 14, 2018 @ 7:14 PM
Matt Demczyk (WHBC)

(WHBC) – Canton firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment building on the southeast side on Friday afternoon.

The fire department says, upon arrival at 1002 Pulley Place SE, they could see a lot of smoke emitting from the eaves and out a window which was blown out from the fire.

Interior fire crews quickly knocked down the fire with a couple of hand lines.

Fire officials say the fire was contained to the apartment where it started, and neighbors in the 4-unit duplex did not have to be evacuated.

No one was injured in the fire, which is under investigation.

