First Arrest Made in Canton July Night of Killings

Jim Michaels
Aug 5, 2020 @ 6:15am
Steven Rogers (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s been an arrest made in connection with that deadly night of shooting in Canton last month.

28-year-old Steven Rogers of Massillon is charged with murder in the shooting death of 31-year-old Ronald Pleasant on Louisiana Avenue NW on July 21.

He’s also charged with shooting a 21-year-old in the leg.

Police continue looking for suspects in the other two shootings, including the killing of 1-year-old Ace Lucas at a home on Clarendon Avenue SW.

Six people were hit by gunfire that night, with three of them killed.

