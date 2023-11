A motorist cleans his vehicle of snow, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The first major lake-effect snow event of the season.

8 to 14 inches of snow is expected in the lakeshore counties Monday night through Tuesday, with Lake Effect Snow Warnings up, from Cleveland to Buffalo.

The National Weather Service has Portage County with a Winter Weather Advisory.

The northern part of the county is expected to be brushed by the snow.

We expect to see little if any snow.