First Black History Month Celebrated at Kent State

KENT, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – February is Black History Month.

But did you know the observance got its start at Kent State University?

In 1969, the campus group Black United Students advocated making what was then known as Negro History Week into a monthlong event.

It started on the Kent campus in 1970.

Six years later, President Gerald Ford declared it a national observance.

KSU played host to the daughter of Dr Martin Luther King Jr Bernice King last week.

There’s also the Center for Pan-African Culture on campus.

Chair of Africana Studies Mwatabu Baba Okantah says it is one-of-a-kind.