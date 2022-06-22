      Weather Alert

First Canton Police/Neighborhood Event is Wednesday Afternoon

Jim Michaels
Jun 22, 2022 @ 7:50am

(CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wednesday’s is the first of a number of We Believe in Canton events organized by the police department and prosecutor’s office.

There will be food, police and fire vehicles and fun events at city parks, with the hope that neighbors and especially children will attend.

Anyone is welcome.

It starts at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Crenshaw Park on Sherrick Road SE.

Future events will be at city parks in other quadrants of the city.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Canton Firefighter on Leave, Accused of Assault
STORM UPDATE: 20,000 Still Without Power in 3 Local Counties
Canton Couple Secretly Indicted in Death of Toddler
Canton Man Escapes Possibility of Death Sentence in Killings of Akron Man, Toddler Daughter
Connect With Us Listen To Us On