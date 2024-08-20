First Canton Town Hall Happens Tuesday Evening

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The first of five Town Hall Workshops across the city of Canton is Tuesday night.

This one is at the Edward “Peel” Coleman Community Center on Sherrick Road SE from 6 until 7:30.

Those living in neighborhoods in the southeast quadrant are specifically invited to attend.

Mayor Bill Sherer intends to present his Neighborhood Transformation Initiative while discussing the city’s Comprehensive Plan and possible changes with that.

After that, department heads will be on hand to answer specific questions from residents.

Here’s the rest of the Town Hall schedule:

• SOUTHWEST – Thursday, September 5th – J. Babe Stearn Community Center, 2628 13th St SW 44710, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

• NORTHWEST – Thursday, September 26th – Malone University, Randall Campus Center Stewart Room, 2600 Cleveland Ave NW 44709, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

• NORTHEAST – Tuesday, October 8th – Youtz Intermediate School, 1901 Midway Ave NE 44705, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

• CENTRAL – Tuesday, October 22nd – ONE Center for Leadership, 901 Tuscarawas St E 44707, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The mayor says it’s “City Hall comes to the neighborhoods”.