First Day of Spring Coincides with Tornado Prep, Full Moon

(WHBC) – The winter season officially ends later on Wednesday.

Spring begins at 5:58 p.m. Wednesday.

And during Severe Weather Awareness Week in Ohio this week, it’s also the day the statewide tornado test takes place.

It’s at 9:50 a.m.

The National Weather Service encourages participation by schools and businesses.

They say it’s important to know where your storm shelter is, both at work and at home.

Add to all this, a full moon on Wednesday.

It’s the first to coincide with the Vernal Equinox since 2000, and a supermoon at that.