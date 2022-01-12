First Day of Stark COVID Mass Testing Successful, It Continues
Healthcare workers process people waiting in line at a United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 testing site Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The first day of a COVID mass testing site in Canton went well, according to organizers.
It was an effort by Aultman Health, Cleveland Clinic Mercy, the Ohio National Guard and local and state health departments.
Cars kept moving through the Stark County Fairgrounds for about five hours on Tuesday.
They say the site will remain open while there is a demand.
1480 WHBC Medical Contributor Dr. Stan Anderson says it does take three days to get results back from this test.
You must make an appointment first.
In Summit County, there’s also the Atrium testing site on Gorge Blvd.
You’ll need to make an appointment there as well.
Click the “COVID-19 Testing Clinic” block to start.