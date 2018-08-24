First Female NFL Referee and Academy Award-Winning Actress Among Speakers Coming to KSU Stark

Tina Biasella, director of external affairs at Kent State University at Stark was a featured guest on the Gary Rivers Show Friday, August 24th. She talked about the upcoming Featured Speakers Series lineup for 2018-19.

The community is invited to attend Kent State University at Stark’s 2018-19 Featured Speakers Series showcasing a diverse lineup of notables, among them an Academy Award winning actress, best-selling author and a civil rights leader who spearheaded the charge for equal rights and liberties for all Americans over the course of four presidential administrations.

Sarah Thomas, the first female NFL referee, kicks off the series in October, followed by Academy Award winning actress Mira Sorvino. In 2019, the series brings to Stark County civil rights activist Mary Frances Berry and best-selling author Nicholas Sparks.

In its 28th year, the Featured Speakers Series has brought dozens of national and international experts and entertainers to the region, giving community members the opportunity to learn about a wide range of topics and issues that shape our world.

Each program will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Kent State Stark Conference Center, located off University Drive NW on the Stark Campus. All lectures are free and open to the public; however, tickets are required. A limited number of tickets per person will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, at the Main Hall information desk beginning at 7:30 a.m. weekdays on the date listed with each speaker. No phone or email reservations. The Conference Center will open at 6:45 p.m. prior to each event.

For additional information about the 2018-19 Featured Speakers Series, visit www.kent.edu/stark/featured-speakers-series.