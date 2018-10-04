First Friday and Many Other Events This Weekend in Stark County

Tricia Oestertag, VP of Marketing and Special Events with Arts in Stark spoke to Gary Rivers Thursday morning about the upcoming “Glow Night” First Friday celebration.

Canton First Friday is a celebration of art, music, food and fun. A combination of gallery hop and street festival, First Friday brings the art enthusiasts, fun seeking families, and party goers together to support downtown Canton, OH.

Other events that brought up were the fall festivals at Nickajack Farms, Ramseyer Farms and Maize Valley.

This weekend is also the final weekend for the Canton Farmer’s Market.