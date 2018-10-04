First Friday and Many Other Events This Weekend in Stark County
By Gary Rivers
|
Oct 4, 2018 @ 12:27 PM

Tricia Oestertag, VP of Marketing and Special Events with Arts in Stark spoke to Gary Rivers Thursday morning about the upcoming “Glow Night” First Friday celebration.

Canton First Friday is a celebration of art, music, food and fun. A combination of gallery hop and street festival, First Friday brings the art enthusiasts, fun seeking families, and party goers together to support downtown Canton, OH.

Other events that brought up were the fall festivals at Nickajack Farms, Ramseyer Farms and Maize Valley.

This weekend is also the final weekend for the Canton Farmer’s Market.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Jackson Township Moving Forward on North Park Canton Twp Community Center Develops New Activities robb hankins Hendrix Tribute Band at the Auricle is Big For Arts District kay raga nami NAMI Walk Will be at Hoover Park October 7 Fair Housing Luncehon to Feature MLK Daughter Jackson Township’s NorthPark Demo To Begin