First Friday and Several Other Events This Weekend in Canton

Tricia Oestertag, with Arts in Stark was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Thursday morning — She gave her weekly update on what’s happening at area venues this weekend.

September 7 6:00PM-10:00PM | Canton First Friday @ Canton Arts District

September 7 8:00PM-11:00PM | Live Music – Moustache Yourself @ Royal Docks Brewing Company

September 8-9 10:30AM-6:00PM | Yankee Peddler Festival @ Clay’s Park Resort

September 8 3:00PM-8:00PM | Say Goodbye to Summer-Back to School @ Downtown Massillon

September 9 12:00PM | Sunday Funday At Paradigm Shift Brewing