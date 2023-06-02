News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

First Friday, We Believe in Canton Events Downtown This Weekend

By Jim Michaels
June 2, 2023 7:05AM EDT
Centennial Plaza in downtown Canton (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Think back to some of those chilly First Friday events you’ve attended in Canton.

This is the weather you’ve been waiting for!

Mayor Tom Bernabei says there will be “Chalk the Walk” artists, 56 food trucks and vendors, and music by Chris Higbee in Centennial Plaza at Friday night’s event.

And speaking of the plaza, Canton police and fire bring back their “We Believe in Canton” series of events starting Saturday between 3 and 6.

