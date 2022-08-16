First Increase in Gasoline Prices Since Early June

Motorists make a stop at a Shell gasoline station Friday, July 22, 2022, in Walden, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices are up in Stark County for the first time since they set a record high in early June.

The AAA average price was $3.50 a gallon Tuesday morning, up 12-cents from Monday.

GasBuddy has some of the price-leading chains pricing regular at $3.69.9.

The AAA statewide average is $3.65, with the national average at $3.95.