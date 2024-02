With First Lady Fran DeWine looking on, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signing executive orders on January 8, 2023.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine joins First Lady Fran DeWine at the Malvern branch of the Carroll County District Library Thursday morning.

The First Lady will host a book reading.

She is celebrating the fact that every eligible child in the village is receiving books from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.