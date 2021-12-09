      Weather Alert

First Lead Testing of Residents Near Republic Steel Plant

Jim Michaels
Dec 9, 2021 @ 5:07am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The first lead testing by Canton City Public Health of selected people who live near the Republic Steel plant in Canton took place yesterday afternoon.

About 40 people agreed to take part.

The finger-prick test will give some indication of lead levels in a person’s blood.

If any results are high, they’ll be directed to see a doctor and there will be further follow-up.

Residents asked for the testing after the company was cited for over-the-minimum airborne lead levels in May and July of this year.

