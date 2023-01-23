First Significant January Snow

A motorist cleans his vehicle of snow, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path is spreading rain, freezing rain and heavy snow further across the country. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Secondary and rural roads can be slippery Monday after Sunday’s snow event.

Snowfall ranges from 1.5 inches in Carrollton to over 4 inches in parts of Summit County.

There was a 4.5 inch report out of Doylestown.

The CAK airport weather station measured 3.1 inches for Sunday.

It’s more snow than we’ve had in the entire month of January, up until Sunday.

Several school districts south of Canton decided to cancel classes for the day.

