CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The first snowfall of the season was just a trace at the Akron Canton Airport, but that combined with the rain was enough to contribute to several accidents and some slowdowns on the way to work.

The State Highway Patrol says they handled several accidents, but nothing major.

There were a lot of slideoffs on Route 62 in eastern Stark County.

The highest snow total for the region was reported at 1.2 inches in the Mansfield area.