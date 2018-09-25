First Time For TV In Tigertown

For the first time this season, our TV cameras will be at Massillon’s Paul Brown Tiger Stadium for our Aultcare TV Game of the Week. This Friday night the 5-0 Massillon Tigers will host the 4-1 Fitch Falcons. Over the recent years, this has been a physical and competitive series between these two schools.

Veteran head coach Phil Annarella has lead the Fitch football program since 2008. This year’s team features just 10 returning lettermen from a 6-4 team a season ago. Fitch is a member of the All-American Conference and competes in Division 1.

So far this season, the Falcons have wins over Hudson, Erie, Shaker Heights and Youngstown East. The Falcons only loss came in Week #4 at home against Warren Harding 49-14. Fitch is averaging nearly 16 points per game on offense while giving up 14.4 points a game on defense. However in their four wins, the Fitch defense is giving up less then six points per game.

The Falcons feature a tandem quarterback system this year. The “passer” of the two is senior Bobby Cavalier. He connected with wide receiver Ralph Fitzgerald for a 62 yard pass play in Fitch’s shutout win at home over Youngstown East last Friday night 13-0. Later in the first half Cavalier threw a second TD pass to Cory Vernon from 4 yards out to extend the lead. The “running” quarterback is junior Dom Montalbano. Coach Annarella likes the idea that their opponents have to prepare to face both quarterbacks.

Meanwhile Massillon continues to roll over its’ opponents in dominating efforts. The Tigers shutout Akron Firestone last week 42-0. It was the fourth straight game that Massillon built a big first half lead and then saw the running-clock rule go into effect in the second half.

The Tigers defense gave up just 130 yards in total offense against Firestone. Massillon’s offense continued its’ dominance as well, as the Tigers finished with 282 rushing yards and 365 yards of total offense. Tiger running back Jamir Thomas has now rushed for 100 yards or more for the fifth straight game in a row by halftime. Thomas has help in the backfield from running mates Zion Phifer and Marcellus Blake. Looking ahead a bit, Thomas now has 2,900 yards rushing in his career. He trails only Art Hasting’s school mark of 3,090 yards. Thomas has also scored 43 rushing TDs in his career. Bob Glass holds the Tiger record with 47 rushing TDs.

Can the Tigers make it six straight wins or will the Falcons pull off the big upset. Be sure to join Mark Miller, Rick Worstell and Frank Cilona for all the action this Friday night from Massillon as the Tigers take on Fitch in our Aultcare TV Game of the Week.