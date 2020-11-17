FirstEnergy Looks to Be Carbon-Free in 30 Years
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron-based FirstEnergy has set a goal to become carbon-free by the year 2050.
The company says it will eventually sell two coal-fired power plants in West Virginia and build a large solar farm.
The announcement comes amidst the investigation into passage of the Nuclear Bailout Bill.