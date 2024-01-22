News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Fishers Closing Perry Location

By Jim Michaels
January 22, 2024 3:05PM EST
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A longtime name in the local grocery business is getting smaller.

Fishers Foods is closing its store on West Tusc in Perry Township on February 2, selling what the store has in stock beginning Monday, according to the company.

That will leave just the Fulton Drive NW store in Jackson Township in business.

The company cites disappointing sales amid increasing competition and hiring and supply chain issues.

At one time, Fishers had seven stores.

There are a reported 34 employees at the West Tusc store.

Some may end up at the Fulton location based on terms of the contract with the United Food and Commercial Workers Union.

