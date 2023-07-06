Fishers Foods Closing Cleveland Ave NW Store

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Fishers Foods store is closing in a week and a half.

The location on Cleveland Avenue and 44th Street NW in Plain Township will close next Sunday.

The locally-based chain is offering discounts starting at 25-percent to clear out inventory.

The chain’s remaining stores are in Perry and Jackson Townships.

Employees will be transitioned to the other two locations.

The chain has been around for 90 years.