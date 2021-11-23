Five Killed in Grinding, Head-On Crash in Geauga
CHESTERLAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Five people in a van were killed in Geauga County when the vehicle went left of center on Route 44 near Chesterland and hit a semi head on.
The driver of the Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities van was killed along with four passengers.
Two others in the van as well as the truck driver are in stable condition.
It’s not known why the vehicle drove left of center.