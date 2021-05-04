      Weather Alert

Five Local Men Caught in Summit Sheriff’s Sex Sting

Jim Michaels
May 4, 2021 @ 4:23pm

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Five local men face charges in a sex sting set up by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies, targeting human trafficking.

A total of ten men are charged with misdemeanor ‘engaging in prostitution’.

They answered online ads offering explicit services for cash.

Here are the local men arrested:

50-year-old William Auld, Canton address.

60-year-old David Delong, Massillon address.

62-year-old Mark Pucci, Massillon address.

51-year-old John Hammerlein, Hartville address.

22-year-old Dominic Falcon, Uniontown address.

