      Weather Alert

Five People Taken To Hospital in Two Vehicle Accident Involving Ambulance

Noah Hiles
Feb 26, 2020 @ 3:58pm

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark Summit Ambulance carrying a passenger to Aultman Hospital was involved in a two car accident this afternoon that ended with five people receiving medical attention.

There are still few details on the crash as of now. What we do know is that the collision took place in the area of 11th Street and Harrison Avenue SW around 11 AM.

The patient from the ambulance along with three adults and a child who were in the other car involved were all taken to area hospitals with apparent non-life threatening injuries. No word yet on any of their conditions.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon