Browns Defense And Flacco Fail In Playoff Loss At Houston

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 13: Derek Barnett #95 of the Houston Texans sacks Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Browns were on the wrong side of history Saturday night in their 45-14 Wild Card playoff loss to the Texans, as Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud became the youngest rookie qb to win a playoff game at 22 years and 102 days old. Atlanta’s Michael Vick held the previous record.

Stroud had his way with the Browns defense dissecting them for 274 yards and 3 touchdowns with no interceptions.

Joe Flacco’s magic that produced a (4-1) record in 5 regular season starts, vanished.

Down just 10 points and driving in Houston territory in the third quarter, Flacco threw a “Pick 6” on that drive and did the very same thing on the next drive. So just like that the Browns season was over thanks to back-to-back Flacco interceptions that were returned for touchdowns.

The soon to be 39-year-old signal caller finished the game throwing for 307 yards 1 touchdown and those 2 game changing turnovers.

Kareem Hunt scored both of Cleveland’s touchdowns. The first on a 1 yard run that gave the Browns to 7-3 lead in the first quarter, and the second, on an 11 yard shovel pass from Flacco to give the Browns their last lead at 14–10 in the second quarter.

Houston would go on to score the next 35 points in route to the 45-14 playoff win.

Cleveland, who’s offense led the NFL in giveaways this year, lost the turnover battle 2–0.

On the other side of the ball, the Browns number one ranked defense gave up 356 yards and did not record a single sack, while the Texans were able to get to Flacco and sack him4 times.

While the Browns season comes to an end, Houston now moves on to the Divisional round next weekend.