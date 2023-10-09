News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Flag Football To Be Included At Los Angeles Olympics In 2028

By News Desk
October 9, 2023 1:05PM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – Flag football took a key step toward becoming an Olympic sport in 2028, a victory for the NFL and organizers in Los Angeles who will bring a distinctly American sport into the world’s largest sports festival.

Two people familiar with a proposal from the Los Angeles organizing committee told The Associated Press that the committee had delivered its proposal to the International Olympic Committee, setting it up for a vote later this month at the IOC’s meeting in India.

Other sports on the list included baseball and softball, lacrosse, squash and cricket, a sport with a much wider global reach that will go over well in Brisbane, Australia, which is hosting in 2032.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Stark Residents are Marshal Service 'Fugitives of Week'
3

Poochie Snyder Injury Update
4

OSP: Canton Twp Checkpoint Nets 3 OVI Arrests
5

Why Are They Digging Up Hills and Dales at Whipple?